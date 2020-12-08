Miami-Dade Launching ‘We Can, We Will' Campaign to Prevent Holiday Covid Spread

Miami-Dade is launching a new campaign to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the county over the upcoming holidays.

The “We Can, We Will” campaign is an effort by Miami-Dade County, city mayors, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, businesses and business groups, health leaders, and community leaders.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava discussed the new initiative at a virtual news conference Tuesday.

"We will celebrate our residents and our businesses that are doing the right thing and we will motivate our community to enjoy our beautiful parks and our outdoor spaces during the holidays," Levine Cava said.

She said wearing masks is a centerpiece of the campaign and added that Miami-Dade Police have started handing out masks to residents.

Miami-Dade County has been the hardest hit in Florida with more than 245,000 COVID-19 cases and over 3,900 virus-related deaths.