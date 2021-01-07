Miami-Dade Launching Website Tool for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

Miami-Dade County on Thursday is launching a new online tool for making appointments to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The county said they were releasing a limited number of appointments to seniors 65 and older at miamidade.gov/vaccine at 2 p.m.

Officials said the county is working to make vaccines available to the county as quickly as possible, but stressed that demand is much greater than supply.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

"We are in an emergency, and we need to distribute COVID-19 vaccines without delay to protect our community and keep our economy moving forward," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. "As County Mayor, my priority is to work with all our partners to get vaccinations to eligible residents as fast possible, and today we are proud to offer a limited number of vaccine appointments available to seniors 65+ in our community."

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state-run COVID-19 testing operation at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens would be converting into a vaccination site, one of three such sites that are expected to be converted in the county.