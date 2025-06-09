Miami-Dade leaders to hold meeting to consider agreement with ICE

Miami-Dade County on Monday will hold a meeting to approve an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Leaders will consider whether to give ICE full access to its inmates’ records.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Immigration advocates are warning that the decision could make it hard for family members to locate inmates.

Monday's decision will then head for a vote later this year.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In Florida, all 67 counties in the state, including Broward and Miami-Dade, have entered into agreements with ICE under the controversial 287(g) program.

The program gives local and state law enforcement the ability to execute the same functions as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.