Miami-Dade leaders to hold meeting to consider agreement with ICE

Leaders will consider whether to give ICE full access to its inmates’ records

Miami-Dade County on Monday will hold a meeting to approve an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Leaders will consider whether to give ICE full access to its inmates’ records.

Immigration advocates are warning that the decision could make it hard for family members to locate inmates.

Monday's decision will then head for a vote later this year.

In Florida, all 67 counties in the state, including Broward and Miami-Dade, have entered into agreements with ICE under the controversial 287(g) program.

The program gives local and state law enforcement the ability to execute the same functions as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

