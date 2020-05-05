Miami-Dade Learning Center Set to Reopen After Meeting With City Amid Pandemic

After a back and forth battle between a Miami-Dade school and officials in one city, it appears class will be back in session Tuesday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Owners of the Aventura Learning Center told NBC 6’s Willard Shepard they met with officials from the city of North Miami Beach and an agreement was reached to allow classes to resume on Tuesday.

The school posted on social media it will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and would be closed to students once the number of children allowed in is met. Parents will not be charged for the remainder of May.

The school initially announced plans to reopen Monday, sending messages to parents on social media Sunday evening that they would be up and running for business.

Code enforcement officers from the city were on the school's campus and said they would not allow it to reopen, while school officials told NBC 6 they would speak with city officials.

“We know that if the facility has been closed for two days alone is enough time to warrant that the space is safe," co-owner Eileen Otero told NBC 6. "In addition to that, we want to take the necessary precautions and steps to show parents that we do care."

Otero said attorneys representing the school would meet with attorneys for the city.

The school’s website says that it accepts newborns up to the 5th grade while the message sent out also images of workers in hazmat suits and that the school is being sanitized for the safe arrival of students and staff members.

The city sent NBC 6 a statement Sunday saying code enforcement made several attempts to contact Aventura Learning Center in advance to discuss its plans to resume operations, but operators did not respond.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that parts of the state would begin the first phase of reopening on Monday, except for the three South Florida counties of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.