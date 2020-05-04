Miami-Dade Learning Center Planning to Reopen Despite Pandemic Lockdown

What to Know Operators of the Aventura Learning Center sent messages to parents on social media Sunday evening that they would be up and running for business

A school in Miami-Dade is set to open their doors despite three South Florida counties still not getting the green light to resume activities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Operators of the Aventura Learning Center sent messages to parents on social media Sunday evening that they would be up and running for business, shocking the parents concerned about their kids and also the city.

Its social media pages Sunday night sent messages to followers saying they are taking every precaution for the first day back to school and they “hope to see you May 4th.”

A later message aimed to clarify that statement, saying further notifications would come.

The school’s website says that it accepts newborns up to the 5th grade while the message sent out also images of workers in hazmat suits and that the school is being sanitized for the safe arrival of students and staff members.

“They said kids would be required to required to wear masks. I believe they are going to limit the number of people who come in and out,” said Natalie Otalvado, the parent of a student at the school. “I think it’s a little soon. I personally don’t feel comfortable sending my son back to school.”

The city of North Miami Beach sent NBC 6 a statement saying code enforcement made several attempts to contact Aventura Learning Center in advance to discuss its plans to resume operations on May 4th, but operators did not respond.

“Reopening a private school at this time would be a violation of state and local emergency orders because they are not considered to be essential businesses,” the city said in a statement. “If Aventura Learning Center opens tomorrow, North Miami Beach will take appropriate action to protect the public's health and safety."

The owner declined to talk to NBC 6 on camera about his decision to reopen but they believe they are following the rules and they qualify as a childcare facility. They say they have taken every precaution. They say they would never put anyone at risk and follow all the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and have the license to operate.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that parts of the state would begin the first phase of reopening on Monday, except for the three South Florida counties of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.