Miami-Dade Lowering Speed Limit on Rickenbacker Causeway Amid Safety Concerns

Drivers using the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami-Dade County will need to watch their speed starting next week.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday that the speed limit would be reduced to 40 miles per hour effective October 27 in an effort to help protect cyclists and pedestrians.

“This speed limit adjustment on the Rickenbacker will provide a safer environment for community members, cyclists, and safety advocates," said Cava. “Ongoing safety improvements are the result of working together with community members, and transportation advocates. Together, we can accomplish our goal to make our roads safer for everyone.”

The reduction will be in effect from the toll plaza to Calusa Circle.

The first phase of safety enhancements located immediately west of the William Powell Bridge have been completed to include limited access to the U-turn under the bridge, and the installation of delineators that restrict vehicles from turning through the bike lane, according to a statement released by the county.

“Safety on the Rickenbacker has been everyone’s primary concern, and the Miami-Dade Police Department is committed to educating motorists and bicyclists,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.

A second phase of improvements, which will involve the elimination of conflict points east of the William Powell bridge, are concluding engineering design and will proceed within the coming months.

A bicycle pilot program was launched in July, less than two months after Yaudys Vera and Ogniana Reyes were struck and killed by a Jeep on the causeway.

According to the crash report released May 20th, the 42-year-old driver of the Jeep was "inattentive" and "asleep or fatigued" at the time of the crash.

Miami-Dade County began the process of trying to make roadways safer for those on two wheels as well as four wheels.

Barriers were in the process of being placed along sections of the roadway, a decision made in mid-May and announced by Cava.