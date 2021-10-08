Miami-Dade Man, 74, Facing Attempted Murder Charge in Tire Shop Machete Attack

A 74-year-old Miami-Dade man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he attacked a tire shop employee with a machete.

Ezquequel Ladronde-Guevara was arrested Thursday on an attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon charge, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, Ladronde-Guevara went to the Goodyear Tire Center at 8761 Southwest 40th Street armed with the machete.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Ladronde-Guevara, who has been a customer there for about 10 years and knew the victim, walked inside and said in Spanish "I'm going to kill you, you son of a b----," the report said.

Moments later, Ladronde-Guevara started swinging the machete at the victim, hitting him in the lower back causing a nine-inch cut, the report said.

The partially redacted report didn't give a possible motive behind the attack.

Miami-Dade Police responded and Ladronde-Guevara was still in the business. He was taken into custody and booked into jail.

Ladronde-Guevara was being held without bond Friday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.