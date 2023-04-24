Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Landlord in Water Dispute: Police

Leonardo P. Mora, 64, was arrested Sunday on charges of second-degree murder and carrying a concealed firearm, an arrest report said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC 6

A Miami-Dade man is facing charges after police said he shot and killed his landlord during a dispute over water.

Leonardo P. Mora, 64, was arrested Sunday on charges of second-degree murder and carrying a concealed firearm, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Leonardo Mora

The report said Mora and his landlord had gotten into a verbal dispute that turned physical once the landlord "continuously turned off the water supply" to a part of a trailer Mora lived in.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Mora then shot the landlord in the upper abdomen, killing him, the report said. The landlord wasn't identified in the report.

The report said Mora provided a full confession. He was booked into jail and remained held without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us