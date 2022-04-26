Miami-Dade Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Locksmith He'd Hired

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a locksmith he'd hired at his southwest Miami-Dade home.

Andre Paul-Noel III, 26, is facing second-degree murder and burglary charges in the Sunday evening shooting of 32-year-old Edwin Boyce Molina, Miami-Dade Police said.

According to an arrest report, Paul-Noel hired Molina, a locksmith, for a lockout call at his home on Southwest 170th Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While Molina was outside Paul-Noel's home, Paul-Noel pulled out a handgun and shot Molina multiple times in the back, the report said.

Paul-Noel called 911 and admitted to shooting Molina, the report said.

Paul-Noel then went into Molina's vehicle and removed property before going into his home, the report said.

Pfficers responded and detained Paul-Noel, who was in possession of a handgun, the report said.

Molina was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

Paul-Noel was questioned and "was unable to articulate the reasoning for the shooting," the report said.

While in police custody Paul-Noel "began to display abnormal behavior, which included aggression towards detectives," so he was involuntarily taken for a psychological evaluation, the report said.

Paul-Noel was later arrested and booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Molina's mother, Linda Taylor, said she didn't understand how it could have happened to her son.

"He was working, and they shot him down. I don't know if they didn't want to pay him or what happened, but they shot him," she said.