Miami-Dade Man Accused of Murdering Father With Assault Rifle

A Miami-Dade man is facing a murder charge after police said he shot his father to death with an assault rifle.

Maurice Wright Jr., 27, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of his father, 50-year-old Maurice Wright, Miami-Dade Police said.

Wright Jr. was arrested Wednesday at a motel in the 6100 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

Miami-Dade Police

Cell phone video obtained by Only in Dade showed several officers with Miami-Dade Police's Special Response Team blowing open a motel room door and taking Wright Jr. into custody.

Police said the murder happened the morning of May 30 at a home in the area of 30th Avenue and Northwest 64th Street.

Officers had responded to the home after receiving reports of an unresponsive man and found Wright lying in bed suffering from a gunshot wound.

Our Homicide Bureau has made an arrest in the death of Maurice Wright. Detectives were able to identify the subject, the victim’s son, & learned an assault rifle had been used. With the assistance of our SRT’s tactical breach, the subject was placed in custody without incident. pic.twitter.com/cyHqP1q4Su — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 9, 2022

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Wright dead at the scene.

It was later determined he'd been shot by his son with an assault rifle, police said. Officials didn't release a possible motive for the killing.

Wright Jr. was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.