Miami-Dade man accused of murdering roommate with machete during argument

A Miami-Dade man is facing a murder charge after police said he killed his roommate with a machete.

Jose Morales, 47, was arrested early Monday on a second-degree murder charge, records showed.

The alleged incident happened at home in the 11800 block of Southwest 205th Street where Morales, the victim and a witness all live together as roommates, an arrest report said.

On Sunday night, Morales arrived at the home and was involved in a verbal dispute with his mother over money in the presence of the victim, who was seated at the dinner table.

The victim told Morales to leave the mother alone, and Morales approached the victim "in an aggressive manner" and told him not to interfere in a conversation that didn't pertain to him, the report said.

The victim armed himself with a Taser to get Morales away from him, and a physical confrontation ensued.

During the altercation, the victim fell to his knees and Morales armed himself with a machete and struck the victim several times in the head and upper torso, the report said.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, died from his injuries at the scene.

Morales arrested and booked into jail. He was expected to appear in bond court later Monday.