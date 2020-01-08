Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Man Accused of Shooting Dog, Dog’s Owner Facing New Charge

Manuel Alen, 74, now facing attempted manslaughter charge in December incident

Manuel Alen
Miami-Dade Corrections

A Miami-Dade man arrested after allegedly shooting a dog and the dog's owner after his own pet was attacked is now facing an attempted manslaughter charge.

Manuel Alen, 74, appeared in court Wednesday where prosecutors announced he would face the new charge. Alen had been arrested on Dec. 10 on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

According to an arrest report, Alen was walking his dog Paco in the 6800 block of Southwest 83rd Court on Dec. 7 when the victim's dog escaped her home through an open door and attacked Paco in the roadway.

Local

Pasco Sheriff's Office 2 hours ago

Geek Squad Worker Finds Child Porn on Former Florida Teacher’s Laptop: PD

puerto rico earthquakes 5 hours ago

South Florida First Responders Head to Puerto Rico After Earthquakes

Alen pulled out a pistol and shot the other dog, and when the dog's owner came out, Alen shot her in the chest, the report said.

Alen was booked into jail and later released on bond. He could face up to life in prison if convicted of the charges against him.

"It's extremely unfortunate that the State is overcharging him," defense attorney Marcia Giordano Hansen said Wednesday. "His neighbors love him, he's a caring man, he's never been arrested in his entire life."

Alen is scheduled back in court in February when attorneys will discuss whether the case goes to trial or if they'll work it out in a plea deal.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us