Miami-Dade Man Accused of Shooting Dog, Dog’s Owner Facing New Charge

A Miami-Dade man arrested after allegedly shooting a dog and the dog's owner after his own pet was attacked is now facing an attempted manslaughter charge.

Manuel Alen, 74, appeared in court Wednesday where prosecutors announced he would face the new charge. Alen had been arrested on Dec. 10 on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

According to an arrest report, Alen was walking his dog Paco in the 6800 block of Southwest 83rd Court on Dec. 7 when the victim's dog escaped her home through an open door and attacked Paco in the roadway.

Alen pulled out a pistol and shot the other dog, and when the dog's owner came out, Alen shot her in the chest, the report said.

Alen was booked into jail and later released on bond. He could face up to life in prison if convicted of the charges against him.

"It's extremely unfortunate that the State is overcharging him," defense attorney Marcia Giordano Hansen said Wednesday. "His neighbors love him, he's a caring man, he's never been arrested in his entire life."

Alen is scheduled back in court in February when attorneys will discuss whether the case goes to trial or if they'll work it out in a plea deal.