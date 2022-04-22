Miami-Dade Man Accused of Training, Selling Roosters for Fighting

A South Florida man is facing felony charges after police say he trained and sold roosters for cockfighting.

Miami-Dade Police served a search warrant early Thursday on a property on SW 18th Street in unincorporated Redland and found approximately 100 roosters and two rooster fighting/training rings, an arrest warrant said.

Police also found medication, syringes, spurs, and agitators, as well as at least three dead roosters, the report read.

Investigators said Miguel Angel Rodriguez, the owner of the property, would sell the roosters in Puerto Rico for $40 to $50 a bird for fighting, the report read.

Rodriguez, 48, was arrested and transported to jail. He faces felony charges of owning equipment for use in animal fighting; and baiting, breeding, training, selling or owning animals for animal fighting. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.