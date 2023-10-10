Miami-Dade man arrested after roosters, cockfighting training ring found at home: Police

A Miami-Dade man was arrested after police said roosters and a cockfighting training ring were found at his home.

Andres F. Laguardia, 52, was arrested Monday on charges of possessing or owning an animal for fighting or baiting, possessing or owning equipment for animal fighting, and owning, leasing or managing property used for animal fighting, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Andres F. Laguardia

According to the report, the arrest was made after Miami-Dade Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Northeast 14th Street on Monday.

Officers found several roosters with shaved feathers that were individually caged and numbered in the backyard, which is consistent with rooster fighting, the report said.

They also found a training ring with rooster agitators and a small shed containing cockfighting paraphernalia, syringes, steroidal medicine and agitators, the report said.

Laguardia, the owner of the home, returned whle officers were still there and was taken into custody.

A woman who lives in an efficiency behind the home told investigators that Laguardia owns the bird, but Laguardia's father told them Laguardia takes care of the roosters and feeds them, and said an unknown man pays him to keep the roosters there, the report said.

Laguardia was booked into jail and later granted a $15,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.