Miami-Dade Man Arrested For May Murder of Man Near Fort Lauderdale

Broward Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Friday in the murder of a man in unincorporated Central Broward back in May.

William Shackelford, 43, faces a third-degree felony murder charge for an incident that occurred on the morning of Tuesday, May 3 near Fort Lauderdale, BSO says.

BSO deputies responded to the scene in the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue along with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Paramedics transported an adult male victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, BSO says.

Homicide Unit detectives investigated the incident over several months and determined that Shackelford was responsible for the murder.

BSO Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Thursday, Dec. 22 and took Shackelford into custody on Friday, Dec. 23.

Shackelford is expected to be extradited to a Broward County jail.