Broward County

Miami-Dade Man Arrested For May Murder of Man Near Fort Lauderdale

William Shackelford, 43, was arrested for the murder of a man fatally shot near Fort Lauderdale back in May.

By NBC 6 Staff

Handcuffs
Getty Images

Broward Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Friday in the murder of a man in unincorporated Central Broward back in May.

William Shackelford, 43, faces a third-degree felony murder charge for an incident that occurred on the morning of Tuesday, May 3 near Fort Lauderdale, BSO says.

BSO deputies responded to the scene in the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue along with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Paramedics transported an adult male victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, BSO says.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
William Shackelford, 43

Homicide Unit detectives investigated the incident over several months and determined that Shackelford was responsible for the murder.

BSO Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Thursday, Dec. 22 and took Shackelford into custody on Friday, Dec. 23.

Local

Miami-Dade 11 hours ago

South Florida Farmers Preparing for Arrival of Cold Weather This Weekend

Miami-Dade County 4 hours ago

Shelter Dogs Become Police K-9s Through Special Program in Miami-Dade

Shackelford is expected to be extradited to a Broward County jail. 

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyBrowardmurderarrestman arrested
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us