Miami-Dade man arrested in string of armed robberies that led to chase caught on camera: FHP

A Cutler Bay man was arrested on Saturday, following a string of armed robberies and police pursuit throughout Miami-Dade County.

Surveillance video showed the initial robbery at a Orion Gas Station located at 210 NW 79th Avenue, where a man pointed a weapon at the cashier and demanded all the money in the cash register. When the cashier expressed that he had no money, the man – later identified as Patrick Alzugaray – demanded cigarettes and then left the store.

The Florida Highway Patrol said additional surveillance video from the gas station shows the moment Alzugaray ,24, stole a vehicle that was sitting next to a pump.

A woman, who was a passenger in a gray Hyundai Santa Fe, was seen running out of the SUV before Alzugaray sped off. The driver had just walked into the gas station when this incident took place, troopers added.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

After this, troopers said Alzugaray drove to Miami Beach in the stolen SUV, where he robbed a Shell Gas Station of about $200 and then attempted to rob a Marathon Gas Station, but did not leave with anything.

His last stop was at Club Madonna at 1527 Washington Avenue where he stole a tip jar with about $200 inside, according to an arrest report.

Troopers were able to track down Alzugaray when he made it to Cutler Bay. Dash cameras captured when they tried to perform PIT maneuvers, but Alzugaray did not stop the vehicle.

The arrest report stated that the SUV became inoperable at 9890 Belgrade Road, where Alzugaray bailed out of the vehicle. Troopers were then able to catch up to him and he was arrested.

Video from inside a patrol car showed the moment Alzugaray was placed inside by a trooper.

Alzugaray is facing a string of charges including armed robbery, petit theft as well as fleeing and eluding police.