Miami-Dade man facing molestation charges, accused of inappropriately touching two young girls

A man is facing molestation charges after he allegedly inappropriately touched his roommate's young daughter and one other child at a Miami-Dade County home.

The victims are reportedly 6 and 7 years old. The 7-year-old was not a resident of the home, but visited there often, according to an arrest report.

63-year-old Pedro Hernandez allegedly kissed the children on the lips, stuck his tongue in their mouths and touched their buttocks over their clothing on more than one occasion, the report said.

The victims admitted the incidents to their mothers, who then contacted police.

A 9-year-old girl, who also lives in the home, told police that she witnessed the inappropriate acts after hiding inside a closet in the home.

Hernandez was arrested on Saturday on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12. He appeared in court on Monday and is being held without bond.