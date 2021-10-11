Miami-Dade Man Locks Young Girl and Man on Tennis Court in Scooter Dispute: Cops

A man who became upset over a little girl riding a scooter on a tennis court at a Miami-Dade condo complex was arrested after police said he locked the girl and her father on the court.

James Henrik Olsen, 68, was arrested Sunday on charges of false imprisonment and false imprisonment of a child under age 13, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, the alleged victim had told police that he was supervising his 5-year-old daughter as she was riding her scooter in a gated tennis court at the complex in the 8500 block of Southwest 133rd Avenue when he was approaxched by Olsen.

Olsen told the man that he was the president of one of the condo buildings and told him that riding a scooter wasn't allowed on the tennis court, the report said.

The man told Olsen that he wasn't breaking any laws and stayed on the tennis court, and that's when Olsen put a padlock on the only tennis court exit and locked the man and his daughter inside, the report said.

A security guard at the complex told police that Olsen doesn't have any authority within the homeowners association, the report said.

Olsen was being held without bond Monday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.