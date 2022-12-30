Miami-Dade Man to Be Fined After Dying Dog to Look Like ‘Pikachu' Character

A Miami-Dade man will be fined after the dog he dyed yellow to look like a Pikachu caught attention nationwide at Monday's Miami Heat game.

Erik Torres, the owner of World Famous Puppies in Doral, was at the game with his dog when the two were put on a broadcast from Ballys Sports North during the game between the Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Miami-Dade Animal Services spoke with Torres on Wednesday and told him that he would be fined for violating Miami-Dade County Ordinance 5-12A, which says it’s illegal to be in possession, sell or transfer any dyed or artificially colored animal.

The manager of World Famous Puppies asked for a copy of the ordinance and one was provided. Miami-Dade Animal Services said they had received complaints about the facility before Monday's game about sick puppies being sold and noticed some that were dyed during a December 21 investigation.

"I did it in California and I brought (the dog to Florida)," Torres told our sister station Telemundo 51. "I think the law is old."

Torres said he researched information before dying his dog and that he used an organic dye that is safe for dogs and horses.