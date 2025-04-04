Miami-Dade mayor asks Trump administration for tour of Krome Detention Center

Miami-Dade's mayor is asking the Trump administration to allow a tour of Krome Detention Center after recent complaints over living conditions at the facility.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent a letter Thursday to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, expressing concerns over the recent reports of overcrowding and dangerous conditions at Krome.

The mayor requested a tour of the facility by a delegation of local, state, and congressional leaders.

Levine Cava cited reports that said an increase in detainees amid the the administration's illegal immigration crackdown has caused conditions at Krome to deteriorate.

"With the increase in the numbers of immigrants detained at Krome and across the country, it is vital that we ensure humane conditions for the thousands of people in detention," Levine Cava wrote.

In a statement last month, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that while they can’t "provide population numbers due to operational and security concerns, some ICE facilities are experiencing temporary overcrowding due to recent increases in detention populations. We are actively implementing measures to manage capacity while maintaining compliance with federal standards and our commitment to humane treatment.”

It's not clear if Noem has responded to Levine Cava's request.