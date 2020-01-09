Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez to Announce Run for Congress

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is running for Congress.

Gimenez, who has been the mayor of Florida's most populous county since 2011, is planning to announce his bid for the state's 26th congressional district on Wednesday, sources told NBC 6.

The seat represents a portion of southwest Miami-Dade County and all of Monroe County. It's currently held by Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

The details of his campaign announcement were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.