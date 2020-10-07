Miami-Dade Mayor Clarifies Mask Rules, Says Citations Still Being Issued

Miami-Dade's mayor clarified the county's relaxed mask policies Wednesday, while also encouraging people to continue to wear face coverings in public.

Under the changes announced this week, masks are no longer required for people who are outdoors as long as they are standing 10 feet or more apart from other people. Anyone inside must still wear a mask.

“If you have a distance of at least 10 feet those people can take their masks off temporarily while they're talking. But inside you are supposed to be wearing a mask," Mayor Carlos Gimenez said at an event Wednesday morning. "Outside you are supposed to be wearing a mask unless you are actively in exercise and in some sports activities you are allowed not to wear the mask."

Gimenez reminded people that the county is still issuing mask violation citations, even if they can't collect a fine under recent emergency orders from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Gimenez said the county will collect when the emergency orders are lifted.

"Our enforcement personnel are going to be out and about and they'll either give you a civil fine which we will collect after or they can actually give you a notice to appear," Gimenez said.

Miami-Dade has seen its coronavirus rates drop in recent weeks, with the two-week average at 4.74% as of Wednesday.

"We are not yet out of the woods with this pandemic," Gimenez said Wednesday. "We have to keep wearing our masks, we need to maintain social distancing."