Miami-Dade mayor criticizes Florida Legislature after bill to ban fluoride in water passes

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava expressed her disappointment on Tuesday after a bill to ban fluoride from the state's drinking water was passed by the Florida House.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Package or SB 700, was passed by both chambers in the legislature and will be head to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk, where it will be signed into law.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A statement released by Levine Cava reads in part:

“I am deeply disappointed by the Florida Legislature’s decision to pursue a statewide ban on water fluoridation, a decision that disregards the overwhelming consensus of dentists, doctors, and medical experts and will end a practice that has been in place for decades to protect our health."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Earlier in April, the mayor announced that she would veto a plan to remove fluoride from drinking water after it was passed by Miami-Dade County commissioners.

In her statement, Levine Cava took aim at politicians who agreed with the bill and said the decision to keep fluoride in the water should be left to local communities.

She also cited how fluoride is a safe and effective way to prevent tooth decay.

Florida would become the second state in the U.S. after Utah to ban fluoride from drinking water if DeSantis signs the bill.