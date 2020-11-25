Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Cuts Her Own Salary by 20%

Just one week into the position, Miami-Dade's new mayor has already begun rolling back on spending, but the cost will be coming out of her own pocket.

On Wednesday, County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced she would be rolling back her salary by 20%. Miami-Dade's first female mayor said the pandemic has forced the county to be wise with its spending.

"At this time of economic hardship for our community, we need to make sure we are using all County resources wisely to keep Miami-Dade on a stable financial footing," Cava said. "As chief administrator of the County, I'm doing my part to ensure we are putting resources where they are needed most."

The day prior to this announcement, Cava appointed Miami-Dade's first Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Peter Paige. He was tasked with taking the helm of the region's COVID-19 response moving forward.