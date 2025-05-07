Miami-Dade mayor discusses tips to protect yourself during mosquito season

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Wednesday shared details about the ongoing efforts to control the mosquitos and offered some advice on how to protect yourself from bites.

As the rainy season approaches in South Florida, the pesky insect is set to become a nuisance.

"Mosquitos breed in standing water, so it's important to drain anything that collects water around your home, that could be buckets, plants saucers, clogged gutters, even puddles," Levine Cava said.

Mayor Levine Cava also wants to remind people to cover their skin with long sleeves, cover doors and windows

Currently, mosquitos are not carrying anything that is a concern to public health.