Miami-Dade Mayor-Elect Announces Chief of Staff Ahead of Inauguration Day

Less than one week before she officially is sworn in as Miami-Dade County’s new mayor, Dainella Levine Cava has announced the first hire of her new administration.

Levine Cava announced Johanna Cervone as her first Chief of Staff, appointed Cervone after years of experience in campaigns at both the local and national level.

"As we get to work right away tackling the big challenges facing Miami-Dade County, I'm thrilled to have Johanna join my team to help drive forward our priorities from day one," Levine Cava said in a statement. "She is a strategic leader who has dedicated her career to causes that uplift working families in Florida and across Latin America, and she will help ensure that we build an accountable, transparent, and effective local government working on behalf of the people of Miami-Dade."

Cervone is the daughter of immigrants who was born in Argentina, later moving to Miami-Dade before getting both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from FSU. She has spent time working on various campaigns and for nonprofit groups while also having previously worked for Levine Cava’s County Commission office.

"Having served as part of her District 8 commission team, I know first-hand how hard the new Mayor will work every single day on behalf of the people of Miami-Dade,” Cervone said. “I'm excited to get to work helping deliver on her bold vision to move Miami-Dade forward through crisis and to build a more resilient, inclusive economy and community."

Levine Cava will be the county's first female mayor. She won her first commissioner race for District 8 in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018, but resigned her county commission seat to run for mayor.