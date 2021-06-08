Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Mayor Holds News Conference About Combatting Gun Violence

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is holding a news conference Tuesday about combatting gun violence following a series of shoots in recent weeks that have plagued the county.

Levine Cava and other community leaders were scheduled to speak around 4 p.m. at the Stephen P. Clark Center Government Center.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Earlier Tuesday, county commissioners unanimously approved Levine Cava's "Peace and Prosperity Plan" to fight violence.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade Countydaniella levine cava
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us