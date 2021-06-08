Miami-Dade Mayor Holds News Conference About Combatting Gun Violence

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is holding a news conference Tuesday about combatting gun violence following a series of shoots in recent weeks that have plagued the county.

Levine Cava and other community leaders were scheduled to speak around 4 p.m. at the Stephen P. Clark Center Government Center.

Earlier Tuesday, county commissioners unanimously approved Levine Cava's "Peace and Prosperity Plan" to fight violence.