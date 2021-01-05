coronavirus

Miami-Dade Mayor, Local Hospital Leaders Giving Update on Vaccination Plan

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is joining hospital leaders and other local mayors for a news conference Tuesday to give an update on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination plan in the county.

The news conference will provide an update on their shared efforts to distribute vaccines across the community to healthcare workers and seniors 65 years of age and older.

Joining Levine Cava will be executives from Jackson Health System, Baptist Health South Florida, and Mount Sinai Medical Center. Also participating are Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Miami-Dade County
