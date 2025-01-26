Miami-Dade mayor backtracks on rebuilding controversial incinerator

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is abandoning a proposed plan to build a new trash incinerator in Miami-Dade County.

In a memo released on Saturday, Levine Cava discussed the challenges involved in waste management and understood the importance of finding a solution after the Resource Recovery Facility in Doral was burned down in February of 2023.

Levine Cava, in her memo, is "recommending that we continue to long haul waste via truck and rail using our contracted capacity, while we continue exploring options to build a landfill outside of Miami-Dade County."

She also explained how the building of any new site will be costly and will be opened to potential legal challenges.

In her memo, Levine Cava outlined three options as they continue to move forward with this issue.

Use of Contracted Capacity: There is a contract with Waste Management to have landfill capacity for 3.5 million tons

Build a Landfill Outside Miami-Dade County: The Department of Solid Waste Management has been looking at options to build a new landfill outside of the county.

Build a Replacement WTE facility: Staff are working to find ways to build a new waste-to-energy facility.

The proposal for the building of the incinerator has been met with controversy.

Several activists have denounced the idea, asking for different solutions to avoid garbage dumps and incinerators.

Back in November, Levine Cava recommended placing the new incinerator at the same site that burned down.

Levine Cava's plan was met with criticism by President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, who met with Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez and told him he called the mayor to voice his concerns about keeping the incinerator in Doral, where Trump National Doral is located.

The next board meeting to discuss Levine Cava's plan is scheduled for Feb. 19.