Tropical storm warning

Miami-Dade Mayor Shares Emergency Preparedness Updates Ahead of Tropical System

Mayor Levine Cava was joined by District 12 Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz to share important information on Miami-Dade County's flood response

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava held a press conference in Doral on Friday afternoon to share emergency preparedness updates amid the county's tropical storm warning.

Mayor Levine Cava was joined by District 12 Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz to share important information on flood response in a press conference held at the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center.

Heavy rains and flooding are expected over the weekend due to the arrival of the system which could bring rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches with isolated amounts close to 12 inches.

According to officials, storm drains have been cleared out across Miami-Dade in preparation for the storm. However, the mayor advises that residents prepare for flooding and "know your flood zone."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

2022 Hurricane Season 12 hours ago

Tropical Storm Warning for All of South Florida as Tropical Cyclone One Approaches

2022 Hurricane Season 6 hours ago

Morales: Rain and Flooding, Not Wind, Main Problem With Eventual Tropical Storm

District 12 Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz also reminds residents to be careful around wet and flooded areas, especially when walking with children and pets, to avoid danger and electrocution from downed power lines.

Officials are not anticipating any service interruptions to public transportation at this time but will provide updates if needed.

"Residents should remain vigilant for weather updates and remain safe on the roads this weekend," said Mayor Levine Cava.

Mayor Levine Cava urges that all residents stay informed by following Miami-Dade County's official social media accounts and downloading the county's app.

Residents can also visit miamidade.gov/hurricane for additional resources and miamidade.gov/emergency for safety tips.

This article tagged under:

Tropical storm warningMiami-Dadedaniella levine cavamiami-dade county mayoremergency preparedness
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us