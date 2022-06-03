Miami-Dade Mayor Shares Emergency Preparedness Updates Ahead of Tropical System

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava held a press conference in Doral on Friday afternoon to share emergency preparedness updates amid the county's tropical storm warning.

Mayor Levine Cava was joined by District 12 Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz to share important information on flood response in a press conference held at the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center.

Heavy rains and flooding are expected over the weekend due to the arrival of the system which could bring rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches with isolated amounts close to 12 inches.

According to officials, storm drains have been cleared out across Miami-Dade in preparation for the storm. However, the mayor advises that residents prepare for flooding and "know your flood zone."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

District 12 Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz also reminds residents to be careful around wet and flooded areas, especially when walking with children and pets, to avoid danger and electrocution from downed power lines.

Officials are not anticipating any service interruptions to public transportation at this time but will provide updates if needed.

"Residents should remain vigilant for weather updates and remain safe on the roads this weekend," said Mayor Levine Cava.

With Miami-Dade County now under a Tropical Storm Warning, I want to provide you the latest information available on Potential Tropical Cyclone One. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 3, 2022

Mayor Levine Cava urges that all residents stay informed by following Miami-Dade County's official social media accounts and downloading the county's app.

Residents can also visit miamidade.gov/hurricane for additional resources and miamidade.gov/emergency for safety tips.