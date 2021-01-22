Miami-Dade Mayor Signs Emergency Order Giving County More Oversight on Vaccines

As more residents struggle to secure appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in South Florida, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava has signed an emergency order calling for "greater oversight" of vaccination across the county.

"We are in a state of emergency & we need to ensure vaccines are equitably distributed across all communities and no one is left behind," Levine-Cava said Friday.

The emergency order requires hospital systems, municipalities and other sites administering COVID-19 vaccines to publish daily updates on their progress. Levine-Cava said this includes total numbers of vaccines received and sites where vaccines are being administered.

The order also says that hospitals should make sure they have ample supply of the vaccine before making appointments available to residents.

"[...]Hospital systems and other entities providing vaccines should *not* provide appointments unless the hospital system or entity has already received vaccine doses and has a good forecast of the number of people they'll be able to vaccinate," Levine-Cava said.

In addition to county-run sites, medical centers and hospitals are offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments to eligible seniors and health care workers. Click here for a full list.