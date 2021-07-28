Miami-Dade Mayor to Address Surge of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials are set to announce measures to address the recent surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the county.

Levine Cava, Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez and business owners in the county will speak at a news conference Wednesday afternoon and urge the community to get vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida is leading the nation in new COVID-19 infections, and Miami-Dade County is leading in the state.

Jackson Memorial Hospital was treating more than 200 COVID-19 inpatients as of Monday, with more than 90% of them unvaccinated.

The surge led Miami-Dade County to extend hours at five sites at which anyone can get free COVID-19 testing and free vaccinations.

For a list of all testing and vaccination sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties, click here.