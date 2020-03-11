coronavirus

Miami-Dade Mayor to Declare State of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Mayor Carlos Gimenez says still no COVID-19 cases confirmed in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he'll be declaring a state of emergency in the county to deal with growing concerns over coronavirus.

Though no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county, Gimenez said the emergency declaration is a preemptive measure that will allow the county to react faster to any potential issues.

Gimenez made the announcement Wednesday while in Washington, D.C., to attend a meeting at the White House regarding coronavirus and the cruise industry.

"When I fly back I will be declaring a state of emergency in Miami-Dade, because there are certain additional powers that I think are necessary," Gimenez said. "We can then take more preemptive steps to limit the spread of this COVID-19 in Miami-Dade."

Gimenez said the emergency declaration will likely take effect Thursday morning. The order follows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declaring a state of emergency earlier this week.

The top federal officials handling the coronavirus outbreak said Tuesday that Florida was one of four states experiencing "community spread" of the virus, and vowed to make recommendations Wednesday on what the state should do about it. But in Tallahassee the reaction has been: Community spread? What community spread?

"It just allows us to do certain things that the governor's state of emergency didn't give us," Gimenez said.

As of Wednesday, there were 21 residents in Florida who tested positive for COVID-19, along with two non-Florida residents in the state who tested positive, according to the Florida Department of Health. Another five Florida residents have tested positive outside the state.

Two deaths have been reported in Florida, and there were 147 tests with pending results.

