Miami-Dade Mayor to Deliver State of the County Address Monday

Levine Cava will give the address in a virtual broadcast due to safety measures being taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will deliver the State of the County address Monday to summarize her first year in office.

Levine Cava will give the address in a virtual broadcast at 10 a.m. due to safety measures being taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We faced unprecedented challenges this past year, from the ravaging effects of a pandemic to the tragic loss of life in Surfside," Levine Cava said. "Our strength as a community was put to the test, but we worked tirelessly to overcome these challenges and I know that we are even more resilient and stronger because of it."

Levine Cava is expected to address both the pandemic and the county's plan to combat COVID and future variants.

Elected in November 2020, Levine Cava spent the previous six years on the county commission. She gained national attention for her response after the Champlain Towers collapse in June 2021 that claimed 98 lives.

