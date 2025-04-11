Miami-Dade mayor says she's vetoing plan to remove of fluoride from drinking water

Miami-Dade's mayor said she is vetoing the plan to remove fluoride from drinking water after county commissioners voted in favor of its removal last week.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava held a news conference Friday to announce her veto.
County commissioners voted on April 1 to stop adding fluoride to tap water, and Levine Cava had until Friday to veto the item.
In order to override her veto, commissioners would need 2/3 of the panel to vote in favor of an override. And that vote must happen at the next commission meeting.
Levine Cava's office said she has spoken with doctors, dentists, public health experts, community leaders and residents to weigh the impacts of ending fluoridation.
Adding fluoride to the water is a decades-old practice aimed at supporting dental health. Miami-Dade has added fluoride to water since 1958, Levine Cava said.
Some, including Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, have said fluoride could lead to developmental issues in children and could be harmful to babies in the womb.
A bill that would prohibit local governments in Florida from adding fluoride to water is currently going through the state legislature.