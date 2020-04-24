Miami-Dade Mayor to Give Update on Random Coronavirus Sample Study

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is giving an update on the random coronavirus sample study being conducted by the county in partnership with the University of Miami.

Gimenez was holding a news conference Friday afternoon to give more details.

Earlier this month, the county began randomly screening residents for COVID-19 in order to survey the area's estimated rate of infection.

The tests have been conducted by the University of Miami School of Medicine in collaboration with a local disaster recovery firm.

The goal has been to test 750 residents each week for several weeks.