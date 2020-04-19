Miami-Dade Mayor to Hold Virtual Town Hall to Discuss Coronavirus Concerns

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is set to hold a virtual town hall Monday afternoon where the public can voice their concerns and suggestions on the county reopening public spaces.

In a tweet, Gimenez said the town hall would take place on his Twitter and Facebook page at 4 p.m., Monday.

My virtual town hall is Monday at 4, live on Twitter. We need your input on our reopening plan for open spaces. Medical experts & leaders will be available to comment on the planning. We don't have a timeline to reopen, but we'd like to hear your questions in the replies below. pic.twitter.com/eEzMzSgYXC — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) April 19, 2020

He says the county has no timeline to reopen, but will reply to the questions of residents.

On Friday, Florida governor Ron DeSantis gave the green light for some breaches and parks to reopen if done safely.

Duval County mayor Lenny Curry opened Jacksonville beaches with restricted hours, making it clear the areas would be used specifically for exercise and activity purposes.