Miami-Dade Mayor Announces New Food Distribution Funding Model to Help Local Farmers

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez held a press conference Saturday to announce a new funding model for food distribution that would help local farmers distribute their produce in South Florida.

"The recent COVID-19 pandemic has affected the final third of our farmers' season," Gimenez said, announcing that the county would allocate an additional $900 thousand for food banks to buy local produce.

The mayor explained that since residents have been buying fewer perishables throughout the outbreak and restaurants have largely shut down operations, local consumption of produce has decreased, and South Florida farmers have been forced to plow crops back into the ground.

"We want to make sure these crops make it from the farmers' fields to residents' tables," Gimenez said, noting that local farmers have already donated more than a million pounds of produce.

"I'd like to commend local farmers for their dedication and outright generosity during this time."

Food distribution has been taking place every week across South Florida as thousands face layoffs and economic instability in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The organization Feeding South Florida said that in the last 4 weeks, it's given out more than 10.5 million pounds of food.