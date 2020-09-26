Miami-Dade Mayor Urges CDC Not to Renew No-Sail Order With End Date on the Horizon

Wednesday, September 30th, could mark the end of a six month long no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and now Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is urging the agency not to extend the order any further.

The original order was issued in March, during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and was set to expire on September 15th. However, as new coronavirus clusters began sprouting aboard ships overseas in July, the CDC extended the order to September 30th.

Since then, Gimenez said one of the largest cruise companies in the United States, Cruise Lines International Association (CLA), has adopted several health protocols to begin phasing in passengers services.

"The elements mirror the protocols established in Europe for the successful resumption of cruising and go beyond all other industries in requiring 100% testing of passengers and crew prior to boarding," the statement read.

CLA, which includes Carnival, Royal Caribbean and dozens of other cruise companies, announced in August that their members would voluntarily extend the suspension of ocean-going cruise operations to Oct. 31.

Other measures the company says it has adopted include: