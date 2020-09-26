coronavirus

Miami-Dade Mayor Urges CDC Not to Renew No-Sail Order With End Date on the Horizon

Getty Images

Wednesday, September 30th, could mark the end of a six month long no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and now Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is urging the agency not to extend the order any further.

The original order was issued in March, during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and was set to expire on September 15th. However, as new coronavirus clusters began sprouting aboard ships overseas in July, the CDC extended the order to September 30th.

Since then, Gimenez said one of the largest cruise companies in the United States, Cruise Lines International Association (CLA), has adopted several health protocols to begin phasing in passengers services.

Local

Decision 2020 2 hours ago

Florida Voters Already Casting Ballots in Presidential Race

News You Should Know 7 hours ago

ICYMI: Broward Students Return to Classrooms, Reward Offered for Suspect Who Set Church on Fire

"The elements mirror the protocols established in Europe for the successful resumption of cruising and go beyond all other industries in requiring 100% testing of passengers and crew prior to boarding," the statement read.

CLA, which includes Carnival, Royal Caribbean and dozens of other cruise companies, announced in August that their members would voluntarily extend the suspension of ocean-going cruise operations to Oct. 31.

Other measures the company says it has adopted include:

  • 100% testing of passengers and crew prior to embarkation.
  • Mandatory masks by all passengers and crew onboard and during excursions whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained.
  • Physical distancing in terminals, onboard ships, on private islands and during shore excursions.
  • Air management and ventilation strategies to increase fresh air onboard and, where feasible, using enhanced filters and other technologies to mitigate risk.
  • Dedicated cabin capacity for isolation and other operational measures, and arrangements with private providers for shoreside quarantine, medical facilities and transportation.

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus pandemicCenters for Disease Control and Preventioncruise shipscarnival cruise line
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us