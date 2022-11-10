Miami-Dade Mayor Vetoes Commission Vote to Expand Urban Development Boundary

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is vetoing a vote by commissioners to approve an expansion of the county's Urban Development Boundary that would pave the way for a new industrial site, saying the environmental factors outweigh the economic.

The board had voted 8-4 to approve the South Dade Logistics and Technology District district measure, a 378-acre development of farmland near the Florida Everglades.

Environmental groups have argued that the development would impact water quality and negatively affect storm surge and flooding, among other environmental issues.

In a statement Thursday, Levine Cava said her veto was based on those concerns.

"The future of our community depends on smart, sustainable development that strengthens our economy and protects our precious natural resources. Moving the Urban Development Boundary will have a detrimental impact on residents countywide for generations to come," the mayor's statement read. "This decision threatens our efforts to build a world-class, better connected, and more resilient community – undermining investments we are already making to expand transit and fortify neighborhoods against flooding and sea level rise. It jeopardizes our efforts to restore the Everglades and Biscayne Bay and protect our clean drinking water supply."

Proponents of the plan said it was designed to account for environmental factors, and will provide jobs to the area.

A spokesperson for the South Dade Logistics and Technology District said the mayor's veto could still be overturned by commissioners when they hold their next meeting.

"Today, Mayor Levine-Cava chose to kill hope for thousands of South Dade residents. It is very unfortunate that the Mayor chose to veto thousands of good-paying jobs, environmental remediation that will help clean up Biscayne Bay and the guaranteed preservation of 622 acres of environmentally sensitive lands by way of a donation to Miami Dade County by the South Dade Logistics and Technology District," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to the veto override vote and are respectfully confident our application continues to have the necessary support from the County Commission."