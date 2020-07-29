Miami-Dade Mayoral Candidates to Meet Wednesday in Virtual Forum

Miami-Dade County’s mayoral candidates will take the stage in a virtual forum Wednesday night as Election Day nears.

The forum, which will be moderated by NBC 6’s Willard Shepard, is set to take place Wednesday, July 29 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in participating can register early here.

Hosted by the University of Miami and Miami-Dade County League of Cities, the seven mayoral candidates are expected to speak on their visions, concerns, solutions, and ideas for the county.

The candidates scheduled to take the virtual stage include:

Monique Nicole Barley

Esteban Bovo

Carlos Antonio De Armas

Ludmilla Domond

Daniella Levine Cava

Alex Penelas

Xavier Suarez

Election Day is set for August 18.

For more voter information, including how to vote-by-mail and important dates, click here.