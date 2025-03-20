Pinecrest

Miami-Dade med spa owner illegally sold lollipops laced with weight loss drugs: Cops

Yanelys Fundora Acebo, 44, was arrested Tuesday on charges of practicing health care without a license, dispensing drugs without a license and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell

By NBC6

The owner of a Miami-Dade med spa was arrested after she was caught illegally selling lollipops laced with weight loss drugs, authorities said.

Yanelys Fundora Acebo, 44, was arrested Tuesday on charges of practicing health care without a license, dispensing drugs without a license and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.

According to an arrest report, the investigation began after the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office received a complaint that Acebo, the owner of X Lash by Yane in Pinecrest, was selling lollipops laced with phentermine, a medicine used for weight loss that requires a prescription written by a doctor.

In September, an undercover operative with the sheriff's office purchased three lollipops from Acebo at the business, the report said.

The lollipops were submitted to the sheriff's office laboratory and tested positive for containing phentermine.

Acebo's business advertises on Instagram that it sells weight loss products like phentermine, tirzepatide and semaglutide, and Acebo featured several videos that showed her injecting herself with weight loss medications, the report said.

An investigation with the Florida Department of Health showed Acebo wasn't licensed to provide prescription medications.

On March 12, an undercover operative purchased 10 lollipops containing phentermine from Acebo at the med spa, and during the purchase, Acebo told the operative she should play the lottery because she asked for 10 lollipops and that was what she had left, the report said.

A search warrant was executed at the business on Tuesday and Acebo was arrested and booked into jail.

