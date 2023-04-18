Miami-Dade Middle School Teacher Charged After Allegations of Child Abuse

A middle school teacher in Miami-Dade County was arrested and charged after allegations of child abuse and what the district called "inappropriate conduct."

Mohammed Ahmed, 28, faces charges including child abuse, tampering and offenses against students by an authority figure. He was later released on $22,500 bond.

Ahmed was listed as a social studies teacher at Country Club Middle School in Hialeah.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement saying they are "deeply troubled by the allegations of inappropriate conduct made against this individual."

"The District has initiated employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District," the statement read in part.