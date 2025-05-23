Miami-Dade mom arrested in hit-and-run after kids confirmed she was driving: MDSO

A Miami-Dade mother was arrested in a hit-and-run crash after her children confirmed to investigators that she'd been driving, authorities said.

Yamaira Maira Clement, 25, was arrested early Friday on one count of leaving the scene of a crash causing serious injury and two counts of child neglect with no great bodily harm, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies responded just after midnight Friday to the hit-and-run in the 700 block of Northwest 113th Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The deputies found three vehicles involved in the crash and inside one vehicle, a Kia Optima, officers found Clement's license with her address, about six blocks from the crash scene, the report said.

Deputies went to Clement's home and were met by her three children at the front door.

They asked where their mother was and the kids said she was "inside of the bathroom crying because her car is broken," the report said.

Clement came out and was bleeding from her mouth and leg but said she wasn't driving her car and was trying to figure out where it was, the report said.

But her 8-year-old son told deputies he was in the car and that his mom was driving when they were involved in a crash, the report said.

Clement continued to deny being involved in a crash despite all three children saying she was driving when they were involved in the crash, the report said.

Deputies found two of the children were injured in the crash, including one who had injuries to their lips and the other who had a nose bleed, the report said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated the children, who were later taken to a relative.

Clement was hospitalized and later booked into jail. She appeared in bond court later Friday, where the judge didn't find probable cause for the neglect charges and granted Clement's release with pre-trial services.