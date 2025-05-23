Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade mom arrested in hit-and-run after kids confirmed she was driving: MDSO

Yamaira Maira Clement, 25, was arrested early Friday on one count of leaving the scene of a crash causing serious injury and two counts of child neglect with no great bodily harm, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

By NBC6

A Miami-Dade mother was arrested in a hit-and-run crash after her children confirmed to investigators that she'd been driving, authorities said.

Yamaira Maira Clement, 25, was arrested early Friday on one count of leaving the scene of a crash causing serious injury and two counts of child neglect with no great bodily harm, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to an arrest report, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies responded just after midnight Friday to the hit-and-run in the 700 block of Northwest 113th Street.

Yamaira Maira Clement
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Yamaira Maira Clement

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The deputies found three vehicles involved in the crash and inside one vehicle, a Kia Optima, officers found Clement's license with her address, about six blocks from the crash scene, the report said.

Deputies went to Clement's home and were met by her three children at the front door.

They asked where their mother was and the kids said she was "inside of the bathroom crying because her car is broken," the report said.

Local

6 to Know 9 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Caught on Camera 15 mins ago

Shocking video shows beating rampage of homeless people in Miami that left 2 dead

Clement came out and was bleeding from her mouth and leg but said she wasn't driving her car and was trying to figure out where it was, the report said.

But her 8-year-old son told deputies he was in the car and that his mom was driving when they were involved in a crash, the report said.

Clement continued to deny being involved in a crash despite all three children saying she was driving when they were involved in the crash, the report said.

Deputies found two of the children were injured in the crash, including one who had injuries to their lips and the other who had a nose bleed, the report said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated the children, who were later taken to a relative.

Clement was hospitalized and later booked into jail. She appeared in bond court later Friday, where the judge didn't find probable cause for the neglect charges and granted Clement's release with pre-trial services.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us