Miami-Dade Mother Accused of Biting Daughter

A South Florida woman was arrested Thursday after police say she bit her young daughter and pulled her by the hair.

Rudylania Fernandez Nolasco, 28, of northwest Miami-Dade, faces two counts of child abuse without great bodily harm, according to an arrest affidavit.

Fernandez was having difficulty doing her daughter's hair, became frustrated, and pulled the 5-year-old's head back and bit her on the side of her forehead, the affidavit said.

Fernandez then brought her daughter to her father's home, where she got into an argument with him, police said. Fernandez allegedly grabbed the girl by her hair, pulling her through the doorway, and stated she didn't want her daughter anymore.

A judge ordered Fernandez to stay away from her daughter and to not contact her directly or indirectly. Fernandez remains in Miami-Dade's main jail on a $10,000 bond as of Friday afternoon.