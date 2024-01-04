Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade mother accused of drowning autistic son in 2020 gets new judge

Patricia Ripley faces charges including murder in the first degree, kidnapping, child abuse with great bodily harm, attempted murder and several others in the May 2020 killing of 9-year-old son Alejandro, who had autism and was non-verbal

By Christian Colón

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami-Dade mother that confessed to leading her autistic son into a canal and drowning him in 2020 was in court Thursday to get a new judge for her criminal case.

Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez, an Associate Administrative Judge, is now presiding over Patricia Ripley’s case.

Ripley, 48, faces charges including murder in the first degree, kidnapping, child abuse with great bodily harm, attempted murder and several others in the May 2020 killing of 9-year-old son Alejandro, who had autism and was non-verbal.

Police said Ripley had taken her son to a lake behind a housing complex near 103rd Avenue and Kendall Drive and attempted to leave him in the water to drown. Police said video footage confirmed that Ripley pushed her son into the water and left him there by himself.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Patricia Ripley, in her 2020 photo from Miami-Dade Corrections

At the time, witnesses told NBC 6 that they saw a person run into the lake to rescue the young boy after neighbors had screamed for help.

That same evening, police said Ripley succeeded in killing her son at another location, a golf course canal, where his body was discovered by authorities on May 22nd.

According to an arrest report, Ripley recanted her story and admitted she had led the boy into the canal, saying "he's going to be in a better place."

Miami-Dade Police Department
Alejandro Ripley

Judge Mendez is hoping for the trial to take place at some point in 2025.

Prosecutors once again highlighted how the death penalty is on the table, for now.

Ripley has another status hearing February 21.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
