Miami-Dade mother charged in daughter's 2023 accidental shooting by sibling accepts plea deal

A woman who was arrested after her 4-year-old daughter was fatally shot by her brother with an unsecured gun at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade in 2023 accepted a plea deal on Tuesday.

Krystal Marie Banegas, 24, was facing charges of aggravated manslaughter and several counts of child neglect.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After accepting the plea deal, Banegas was given two years of community service and eight years of probation.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened back on Nov. 5, 2023, at a home near Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest 81st Street in West Little River.

Deputies said the 4-year-old was shot in the head and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

In a GoFundMe after her death, Banegas identified the girl as Josalyn Marie Taylor-Rolle, who was known to her family as Baby J.

Deputies said four children - ages 6, 4, 3 and 2 - were in the home along with an adult at the time of the incident.

Banegas' boyfriend, Quavanta Demettris Ennels, 25, was also arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after the shooting and is also facing manslaughter and child neglect charges in the incident, court records showed.

According to an arrest report, the girl and her siblings were in a bedroom where Ennels said the gun was kept in his bookbag. A sibling then pulled out the gun and discharged it, which hit the girl in the head, the report said.

An arrest warrant for Ennels said two of the 4-year-old’s brothers said Ennels placed the gun on a table, contradicting Ennels' claim that the gun was in a bookbag.