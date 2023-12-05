Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade mother charged with manslaughter in 4-year-old's shooting by sibling

Krystal Marie Banegas, 24, is being charged with aggravated manslaughter and several counts of child neglect, according to court records filed in Miami-Dade on Tuesday

By Brian Hamacher and Christian Colón

Weeks after a 4-year-old girl was fatally shot by her brother with an unsecured gun at a home in northwest Miami-Dade, the girl's mother is now facing charges.

Krystal Marie Banegas, 24, is being charged with aggravated manslaughter and several counts of child neglect, according to court records filed in Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

Quavanta Demettris Ennels, 25, who was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon days after the shooting, is also now facing aggravated manslaughter and child neglect charges, court records showed.

The shooting happened back on Nov. 5 at a home near Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest 81st Street in West Little River.

Police and fire rescue workers responded to the home and found the 4-year-old shot in the head. She was rushed to the hospital but died days later.

In a GoFundMe after her death, Banegas identified the girl as Josalyn Marie Taylor-Rolle, who was known to her family as Baby J.

Miami-Dade Police Det. Andre Martin said four children - ages 6, 4, 3 and 2 - were in the home along with an adult at the time of the incident.

A 4-year-old girl has died after she was accidentally shot by one of her brothers with an unsecured gun at a home in northwest Miami-Dade. NBC6's Jessica Vallejo reports

According to an arrest report, the girl and siblings were in a bedroom where Ennels' gun was kept in his bookbag. A sibling pulled out the gun and discharged it, hitting the girl in the head, the report said.

"The firearm was stored in an unsecure manner which is how a small child was able to access it," Martin said.

Ennels has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.

