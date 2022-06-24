Miami-Dade Offers Pediatric Vaccine Drive to Boost Vaccinations

Miami-Dade County has announced a vaccine drive for children six months and older this weekend following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of vaccines for young children.

The pediatric vaccine drive is being hosted in partnership with Nomi Health, the company that is providing testing and vaccines for several sites throughout the county.

The event will take from Saturday, June 25 to Wednesday, June 29 at the following sites:

Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th Street Miami FL 33155

Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th Street Miami FL 33172

Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 Street Miami FL 33177

Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22 Ave Miami FL 33142

Miami Beach 17St Garage, 530 17th Street Miami Beach FL 33139

Aventura Mall, 19525 Biscayne Blvd Aventura FL 33180

Harris Field, 675 North Homestead Blvd Homestead FL 33030

Miami Dade College (North Campus), 11380 NW 27th Ave Miami FL 33167

On Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, the sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From Monday, June 27 to Wednesday, June 29, the sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We know that vaccines are the most effective way to combat the COVID-19 virus and the county has offered no-cost testing and vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Pediatric vaccines are an important step to keeping our children and families safe, and Miami-Dade is one of the few counties in the country offering this resource at no cost to residents.”

