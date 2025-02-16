Miami-Dade offers spring break camps for kids in March for $45

Miami-Dade County wants to spread the word about spring break camps for children at several parks for the last week of March.

The Fit2Play Spring Break Camps will run from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 24-28 and are open to children ages 6-14.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

These camps are the most cost-effective, but there are other options hosted by organizations like Zoo Miami and the Deering Estate.

Here’s what to know.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

How much do the Fit2Play Spring Break Camps cost?

The registration fee is $15, and the cost for the entire week is $45. The county says siblings are eligible for a 10% discount.

What kind of programming do the camps include?

In short, a little bit of everything, including indoor and outdoor activities, arts and crafts, exploring and educational excursions.

"Our Fit2Play holiday breaks consist of SPARK, Social Emotional Learning, Nutrition Education, Sports, Arts & Culture and much more," the county says.

Where are the camps held?

Participating parks are located all over the county.

In North Miami-Dade, they are:

In Central Miami-Dade, they are:

In South Miami-Dade, they are:

When can I register my child and how?

Registration begins on Feb. 24. To register and make a payment, you can use this link to the registration page.

Are there other camps that my child can participate in?

Yes! See the options listed on the county website here.